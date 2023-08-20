Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VLRS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.73 million, a PE ratio of -492.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.44. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.78 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,199,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,893,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after buying an additional 148,852 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,432,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 1,425,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

