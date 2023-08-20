Contrasting CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CymaBay Therapeutics and Eyenovia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics 0 0 11 1 3.08 Eyenovia 0 0 1 0 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.10%. Eyenovia has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 555.74%. Given Eyenovia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eyenovia is more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics N/A N/A -$106.00 million ($0.88) -13.50 Eyenovia $14.00 million 4.99 -$28.01 million ($0.69) -2.65

This table compares CymaBay Therapeutics and Eyenovia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eyenovia has higher revenue and earnings than CymaBay Therapeutics. CymaBay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eyenovia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CymaBay Therapeutics and Eyenovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics N/A -104.52% -41.77% Eyenovia N/A -158.92% -83.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Eyenovia shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Eyenovia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyenovia has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eyenovia beats CymaBay Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The company also develops MBX-2982 for the disease/condition of hypoglycemia in type 1 diabetics. It has a license agreement with ABW Cyclops SPV LP to support development of seladelpar for the treatment of PBC; and holds a worldwide license from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize compounds with activity against an undisclosed metabolic disease target. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc., a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in China and South Korea; and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in rest of Asia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

