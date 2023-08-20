Compound Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28.09 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $42.50 or 0.00163067 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $331.85 million and $28.09 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00050076 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00029690 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013654 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003854 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,807,902 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,807,825.84492174 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.6361206 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 388 active market(s) with $39,164,366.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

