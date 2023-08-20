Comparing Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRF – Get Free Report) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palfinger and Proterra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palfinger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Proterra $309.36 million 0.05 -$237.95 million ($2.17) -0.03

Palfinger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proterra.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

58.0% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Proterra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Palfinger and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palfinger N/A N/A N/A Proterra -123.30% -65.70% -31.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Palfinger and Proterra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palfinger 0 1 0 0 2.00 Proterra 0 1 1 0 2.50

Proterra has a consensus target price of $4.10, indicating a potential upside of 6,019.40%. Given Proterra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than Palfinger.

Summary

Proterra beats Palfinger on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palfinger

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, hookloaders, and skiploaders equipment. The company also provides contract manufacturing services. It serves construction and infrastructure, transport and logistics, rail, waste disposal and recycling, forestry, government institutions, offshore, wind, cruise, navy and coast guard, aquaculture and fisheries, and trade and transport industries. The company provides its products and services through a network of approximately 5,000 service centers in 130 countries; and 200 independent general importers. Palfinger AG was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Bergheim, Austria. Palfinger AG is a subsidiary of The Palfinger Family.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and Türkiye. The company's Proterra Powered & Energy business unit offers battery systems and electrification solutions for commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications; and turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. Its Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California. On August 07, 2023, Proterra Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

