Comparing CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) & SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) and SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and SFS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 3.36% -9.06% 46.33% SFS Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CompoSecure and SFS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $378.48 million 1.35 $18.66 million $0.72 9.04 SFS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than SFS Group.

31.4% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CompoSecure and SFS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 6 0 3.00 SFS Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

CompoSecure currently has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 81.26%. SFS Group has a consensus target price of $114.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.51%. Given CompoSecure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than SFS Group.

Summary

CompoSecure beats SFS Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About SFS Group

(Get Free Report)

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances. The company also provides fasters for inserts; fastening and hinge technology for doors, windows, and glass facades; fastening system for the façade; furniture fittings; hand driving tools and wrenches; hard disk drives; inserts; interior plastics; life-saving fall protection; lifestyle electronics; mobile devices; sensors; seats and doors; connections and reinforcements for structural timber construction; tools, forest and garden equipment; wire and hypotubing; and window fittings. It offers its products to the aircraft, automotive, construction, electronics, medical, and other markets. SFS Group AG was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Heerbrugg, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.