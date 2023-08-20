Comparing Cibus (CBUS) & The Competition

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cibus to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cibus and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 266 744 776 82 2.36

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 30.30%. Given Cibus’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Cibus has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ competitors have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cibus and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $323,000.00 -$16.89 million -0.92 Cibus Competitors $5.33 billion $1.09 billion 5.47

Cibus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -880.11% -17.97% -18.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cibus competitors beat Cibus on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

