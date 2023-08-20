Comparing BILL (NYSE:BILL) & HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL)

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) and HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BILL and HUMBL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BILL -21.14% -3.08% -1.33% HUMBL N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BILL and HUMBL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BILL $1.06 billion 11.15 -$326.36 million ($2.12) -52.34 HUMBL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

HUMBL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BILL.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BILL and HUMBL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BILL 1 7 16 0 2.63 HUMBL 0 0 0 0 N/A

BILL currently has a consensus price target of $134.83, indicating a potential upside of 21.50%. Given BILL’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BILL is more favorable than HUMBL.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of BILL shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BILL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BILL beats HUMBL on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. The company serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. The company was formerly known as Bill.com Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BILL Holdings, Inc. in February 2023. BILL Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About HUMBL

HUMBL, Inc., a digital commerce platform, connects consumers, merchants, and governments in the digital economy in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Commercial. The company offers HUMBL Wallet to send and receive digital assets; HUMBL Search Engine that allows customers to search for standard Web 2 content such as news, images, and video search capabilities, as well as offers Web 3 blockchain-based search features, such as the ability to search NFTs across Ethereum, Polygon, BLOCKS, Gnosis, and Solana; HUMBL Ads portal to customize advertising programs for clients; HUMBL Tickets, which offers secondary tickets to various of live events; HUMBL Marketplace to pair authenticated buyers and sellers in verified and digital commerce to provide sports merchandise, including autographed jerseys, bats, balls, helmets, and photos; HUMBL Social, a user-verified social media platforms; and HUMBL Metaverse Stores, a customized metaverse stores for brands, athletes, entertainers, and celebrities. It also provides HUMBL Blockchain Services that enables municipalities, government agencies, and other commercial entities to offer mobile IDs and other credential verification services. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to HUMBL, Inc. in February 2021. HUMBL, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

