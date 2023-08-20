Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.81

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$1.02. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 36,311 shares traded.

Colabor Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$164.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.90 million. Colabor Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 0.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0976077 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

