Cibus (CBUS) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cibus to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cibus and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 266 744 776 82 2.36

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 30.30%. Given Cibus’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cibus has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ peers have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

37.8% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -880.11% -17.97% -18.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cibus and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $323,000.00 -$16.89 million -0.92 Cibus Competitors $5.33 billion $1.09 billion 5.47

Cibus’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cibus peers beat Cibus on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

