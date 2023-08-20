China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

CJJD opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.