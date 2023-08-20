China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) vs. Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Critical Comparison

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) and China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chegg and China Education Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $766.90 million 1.50 $266.64 million $1.15 8.70 China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) N/A

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than China Education Resources. China Education Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chegg, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

89.9% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of China Education Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Chegg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chegg and China Education Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg 37.85% 2.48% 1.14% China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chegg and China Education Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 0 10 2 0 2.17 China Education Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chegg presently has a consensus price target of $18.62, suggesting a potential upside of 86.15%.

Summary

Chegg beats China Education Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various Chegg Services product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services, which creates an integrated platform of connected academic support services; and Busuu, an online language learning solution that offers a comprehensive solution through a combination of self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and the ability to learn and practice with members of the Busuu language learning community. The company also provides skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses along with networking, interviewing, and career services; and rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About China Education Resources

(Get Free Report)

China Education Resources Inc., an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides education resources and services to China's kindergarten to grade 12 education market. The company's portal offers school platform that provides a link between a school with its teachers, students, and parents; online tutoring program, a platform developed for a teacher to provide online tutoring services through the internet to students; and digital education products containing digital textbook tutorial materials and digital supplementary materials, such as lesson plans, course modules, and tests. It also develops and distributes educational textbooks and materials to bookstores and schools. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

