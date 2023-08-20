China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $133.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.