China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
China Automotive Systems Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $133.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Automotive Systems
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.