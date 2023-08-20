Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.00-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.575-1.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.25 EPS.

Children’s Place Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $27.62 on Friday. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Children’s Place by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Children’s Place by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after buying an additional 76,723 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

