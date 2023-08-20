Chardan Capital Trims Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Target Price to $12.00

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.70 target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $634,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $438,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 140,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

