Celularity (CELU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 21st. Analysts expect Celularity to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Celularity had a negative net margin of 546.56% and a positive return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. On average, analysts expect Celularity to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celularity Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:CELU opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Celularity has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.08.

Institutional Trading of Celularity

About Celularity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celularity by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celularity by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celularity by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Celularity by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 194,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Celularity by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 165,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

