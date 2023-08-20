CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.58

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as low as $5.06. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 397,318 shares traded.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%.
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
