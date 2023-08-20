Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Shares of CAPR opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 138,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.