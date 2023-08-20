C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $95.05 Average PT from Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

