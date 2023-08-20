Burney Co. Has $2.17 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $276.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.15 and a 200-day moving average of $273.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

