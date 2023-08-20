Burney Co. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $395,514,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.32. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

