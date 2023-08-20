Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.40 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.
Shares of BKE stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. Buckle has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.08.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 29.29%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Buckle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
