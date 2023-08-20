Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Price Target at C$75.23

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. CSFB raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$69.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$54.12 and a one year high of C$69.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.7936681 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

