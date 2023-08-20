Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) PT at $160.88

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $115.10 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $108.81 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,323,000 after acquiring an additional 63,557 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

