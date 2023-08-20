Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.70

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16), with a volume of 45,214 shares.

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of £7.81 million, a PE ratio of 408.33 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

