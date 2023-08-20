Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.27

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.27 and traded as high as C$6.89. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$6.89, with a volume of 45,255 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$256.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.27.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

