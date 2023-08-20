BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.33.

BlackLine Stock Up 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of BL stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BlackLine by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $28,874,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after buying an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,098,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after acquiring an additional 235,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

