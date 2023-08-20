Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.0622

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and approximately $39,280.16 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00163627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00049949 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00029367 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014042 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003861 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

