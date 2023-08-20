BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BioLineRx Price Performance
Shares of BLRX stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioLineRx
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.