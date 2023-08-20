BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BioLineRx Price Performance

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

BioLineRx Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 49.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 5.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

