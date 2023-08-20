Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on BTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$5.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.93. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$8.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette purchased 12,600 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,274.00. 20.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Stories

