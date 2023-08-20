BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) vs. Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Head to Head Analysis

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BAWAG Group and Parke Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAWAG Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Parke Bancorp $78.44 million 2.73 $41.82 million $3.32 5.40

Parke Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BAWAG Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAWAG Group N/A N/A N/A Parke Bancorp 37.33% 14.99% 2.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares BAWAG Group and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BAWAG Group and Parke Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAWAG Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BAWAG Group presently has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.86%. Given BAWAG Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BAWAG Group is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats BAWAG Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and auto, mobile, and real estate leasing, as well as consumer and mortgage loans. Its Corporates, Real Estate & Public segment provides lending products to international corporates; international real estate financing; corporate, mid-cap, and public lending; and other financial services. The company's Treasury segment offers trading and investment services, such as asset-liability management transactions, including secured and unsecured funding. BAWAG Group AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

