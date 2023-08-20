Axie Infinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $697.84 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $4.95 or 0.00018996 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $697.84 million and approximately $16.05 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,106.28 or 1.00092844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,467 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,467.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.88078762 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 341 active market(s) with $24,451,749.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

