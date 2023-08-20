Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.33

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.33 and traded as low as $12.67. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 180,937 shares.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

