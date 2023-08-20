Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Atlanta Braves from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Read Our Latest Report on BATRK
Atlanta Braves Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves
In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after buying an additional 194,438 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
About Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlanta Braves
- How to Invest in Social Media
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.