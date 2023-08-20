Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Atlanta Braves from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BATRK

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

BATRK stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. Atlanta Braves has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after buying an additional 194,438 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.