ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) & indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Critical Contrast

ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ASMPT and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ASMPT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASMPT N/A N/A N/A indie Semiconductor -91.08% -17.49% -8.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ASMPT and indie Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASMPT 0 0 1 0 3.00 indie Semiconductor 0 0 5 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

indie Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $13.70, suggesting a potential upside of 97.12%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than ASMPT.

25.1% of ASMPT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASMPT and indie Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASMPT N/A N/A N/A $2.23 4.47 indie Semiconductor $110.80 million 10.05 -$43.40 million ($1.10) -6.32

ASMPT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASMPT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About ASMPT

(Get Free Report)

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing. The Surface Mount Technology Solutions segment provides assembly line solutions; DEK printing systems; SIPLACE placement systems; and ASM smart factory tools and services. It also offers agency, logistics, marketing, and property investment services; develops, produces, markets, and sells execution systems software solutions; and trades in semiconductor and surface mount technology equipment. ASMPT Limited was formerly known as ASM Pacific Technology Limited and changed its name to ASMPT Limited in June 2022. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.