Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.00. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 334.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Argo Group International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 148.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 34.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

