Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $425.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 15,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $199,105.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,421. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $544,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 15,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,105.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,086,421. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

