Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.79.

Shares of APO stock opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $87.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 212,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $13,638,609.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,534,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 955,640 shares of company stock worth $64,074,848. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after buying an additional 564,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after buying an additional 218,332 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after buying an additional 672,103 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after buying an additional 3,872,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

