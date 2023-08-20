APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on APA from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark started coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.27.

APA Stock Up 0.4 %

APA stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that APA will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

