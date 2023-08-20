Analysts Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target at $41.83

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of SMPL opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.91. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $40.15.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $324.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $202,009.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $202,009.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $11,334,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,372,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,635,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,882,000 after buying an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,824,000 after buying an additional 51,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after buying an additional 559,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,037,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,138,000 after buying an additional 95,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

