Analysts Set DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Target Price at $18.57

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.
DZSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities downgraded DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. DZS has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $70.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.20.
DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.
