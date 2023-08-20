Analysts Set DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Target Price at $18.57

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities downgraded DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DZS by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 551.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DZS by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in DZS by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. DZS has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $70.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

