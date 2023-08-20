Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT at $30.30

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.30.

DOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.93. Doximity has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,619.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,214 shares of company stock worth $765,301. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 274,053 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Doximity by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

