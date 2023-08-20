Analysts Set Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Target Price at $23.85

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.98. Cars.com has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.97 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,797. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $510,090 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cars.com by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 133,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

