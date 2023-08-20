Analysts Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target at $243.00

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $860,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR stock opened at $227.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.38. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.88 and a 200-day moving average of $202.21.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.79 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 500.85% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 36.92 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

