AMP Limited (AMP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on September 28th

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.
AMP Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 708.01, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.
AMP Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AMP
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.