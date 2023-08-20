AMP Limited (AMP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on September 28th

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 708.01, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Wealth Management (AWM), AMP Bank, AMP Capital, and New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) segments. The company provides advice, retirement income, and managed investments products, as well as superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; wealth management solutions for retail and corporate; financial advice and equity investments services; and a portfolio of banking and investment products, as well as corporate superannuation products and services for workplace super and self-managed superannuation funds.

