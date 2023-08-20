American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.93.
AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMT opened at $176.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 85.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower has a 52-week low of $174.30 and a 52-week high of $277.59.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is 303.38%.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
