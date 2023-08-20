Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAMC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.50. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $103.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.82.

Shares of Altisource Asset Management are scheduled to split on Thursday, September 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 14th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Transactions at Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management ( NYSE:AAMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,537,638.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,404,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 1,181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $293,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

