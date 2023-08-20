Allego’s (ALLG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Allego from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Allego Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:ALLG opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Allego has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

