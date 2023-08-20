Allego’s (ALLG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Allego from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.
About Allego
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
