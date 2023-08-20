Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.53 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $756.52 million and $25.53 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.0967 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00041388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000811 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,827,176,442 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.