Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AEM opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

