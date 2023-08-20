Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $506.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 337.90%. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,922.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.